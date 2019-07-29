CLOSE
Armie Hammer Had His Kid Suck on His Toes, Would You Let Yours Do The Same?

This brief parent-child moment started a firestorm that has last quite a while.

 

What might be cute among parents, might not be so adorable to others, especially online.

In a video that’s now beyond viral at this point, actor Armie Hammer is seen with his 2-year-old sucking on his toes for seven seconds.

The reactions online have been overwhelmingly negative.  Many are simply grossed out at the sight of seeing a grown man’s toes sucked by someone, even though it’s supposed to be a father-son moment.

Twitter though had no problem pointing out how gross it was.

Despite the backlash, Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers, stood up for him on social media.  She responded to comments made by well-known Hollywood blogger Perez Hilton, who was one of the many who disapproved of the toe-sucking video.

From UsWeekly.com:

“It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds,” the Game Plan actress, 36, wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post about the clip, referencing her husband’s caption. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke.”

Others took to the couple’s defense online as well.

While it seems there are those who find nothing wrong with what a kid was doing with his dad, there are many who simply find it creepy.

Would you let your kids suck on your toes, and if so, post it online?

 

