LOCAL NEWS: Chance The Rapper To Perform in Cleveland

C-Town, if you had wanted to see Chance The Rapper on stage, but preferred to wait until he came to town, now might be your chance.

The popular hip-hop artist is going on a nationwide tour to promote his first album The Big Day, and one of the cities he will be performing in is Cleveland!

News5Cleveland.com has more:

Chance The Rapper will perform at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public begin on Friday, Aug. 2 at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com or any of Discount Drug Mart’s 58 locations in Northeast Ohio.

Chances are (no pun intended)…tickets might sell out soon, so make sure you plan ahead if you want to see him live.

