Entitled Mom Goes Off Online on ‘Childless Millennials’ at Disney World and Wants Them to Stay Away From the Park

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is usually supposed to “the happiest place on Earth.” One of the most popular attractions in the United States. Everyone has a right to check out the Magic Kingdom and see all of the Disney characters.

This mom, however, doesn’t see it that way, according to Fox8.com.

She took to one of her social media pages to rant on how ‘childless millennials’ took away an opportunity for one of her kids to have a pretzel at the park, and felt they should not have any access whatsoever.

Her post might have gone unnoticed as just another customer complaint.

Thanks to Jennifer Kathleen on Twitter, the entire world was able to see the still unidentified mom’s profanity-laced outburst.

This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It’s me, the millennial slut who just goes to Disney World to make children cry pic.twitter.com/COokEiTdMm — Jen 🔜 Gen Con🌹🥖🌹 (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

Needless to say, people didn’t take too kindly to her views.

Disney is for children, as evidenced by this "grown" child who doesn't want to share and blames other people for her decisions. — The Man in Black (@Writer_in_Black) July 21, 2019

Also, correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't most people with 3 year olds Millennials? — The Man in Black (@Writer_in_Black) July 21, 2019

As a parent who took his kids to DisneyWorld a few years back, I would LOVE to go back and enjoy the rides and attractions without them at some point LOL. But seriously, what an embarrassment. Amusement parks are for everyone! — Tom LaSusa (@tomlasusa) July 26, 2019

Who ever this woman is should be banned from the park. Because my daughter is grown that means I can never go there again. I think not. The one who made that child cry is the mother. The attitude and cursing of that mother sets a real good role model example for that child. Not — Mark B (@mbhistmajor) July 26, 2019

Well I fucking hate BEING a childless woman.. I love @WaltDisneyWorld and fully believe it’s not just for kids. Am I supposed to never go there again because I suffer from infertility and likely won’t ever bring a child there? Aren’t I suffering enough?? — Debbie ✌️❤️ (@JordanLvsNYgrls) July 26, 2019

At the end of the day, Disney World (and Disneyland in Anaheim, California) is for everyone, whether with children or not.

So should Disney Theme Parks ban ‘immature or childless millennials or couples?’

