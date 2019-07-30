A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Sweden, Claims Self Defense

On Tuesday (July 30), A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to criminal assault in Sweden. The Harlem rapper is claiming self-defense.

According to CBS News, the trial began Tuesday in Stockholm District Court and is scheduled to run until Friday, although it is not clear if it will take that long.

Born Rakim Mayers, the rapper’s mother was present in court to support her son. Per Swedish prosecutors, Rocky and his two friends who are also facing the same charges “deliberately, together and in agreement” put hands on, Mustafa Jafari, the alleged victim, in Stockholm on June 30.

Rocky has been in custody since July 3, and Sweden has no bail system.

If convicted, Pretty Flacko faces up to two years in prison. Normally you would think if Rocky proves his case, maybe he gets off on probation. But considering the meddling of Donald Trump has done nothing to help his case and may even have been detrimental, pray for A$AP Rocky.

