via BlackAmericaWeb:
Recently singer Sade son Izaack Theo Adu, took to social media to share his difficult transitioning journey.
He is totaly transparant on letting people know about his journey.
CLICK HERE to read full story
Smooth Operator: 11 Photos Of Sade Adu Serving Face, Grace, & Beauty
9 photos Launch gallery
Smooth Operator: 11 Photos Of Sade Adu Serving Face, Grace, & Beauty
1. Serving face and grace.Source: 1 of 9
2. Queen of Poise.Source: 2 of 9
3. Smooth Operator.Source: 3 of 9
4. Sharing the stage with Alicia Keys while looking flawless.Source: 4 of 9
5. Ageless Beauty.Source: 5 of 9
6. No Ordinary Love.Source: 6 of 9
7. Soldier of Love, and beauty, for that matter.Source: 7 of 9
8. “My only regret, too young for Sade Adu.” – J. ColeSource: 8 of 9
9. Sade greatly influenced the Neo-Soul genre.Source: 9 of 9
Sade’s Transgender Son Talks The Difficult Process Of Transitioning was originally published on praisecleveland.com