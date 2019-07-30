Sam Sylk Reality Hour: He Cheated, Side Boo Had Receipts & Hit Share

Your boo’s side boo dialed you up to let you know that love is spreading their love with them and they have receipts. Do you really want to see them, and once you see them will you be able to forgive them? Or does it even matter?

A woman was so torn about the predicament that her man and his side boo put her in that she decided to drop a letter in the Facebook in-box of Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment.

Check out how the Sylky one showed this lady how to hit delete after his side boo hit share below.