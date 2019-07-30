CLOSE
OHIO HAS THE CHEAPEST CAR REPAIR COSTS IN THE US

Owwwwww!!!! Go Ohio! If you have bad luck with cars breaking down on you then you need to move to Ohio. The state has the cheapest car repair cost in the entire U.S.

According to Fox.com, CarMD’s latest survey found Ohio has the lowest average repair cost in the U.S. for cars. They crunched numbers for labor and parts in Ohio for 2018 and found the average cost was $354.24, which is about 14 percent cheaper than the most expensive location, Washington, D.C., where drivers cough up an average of $414.02 per job.

Want to know the most expensive states for car repairs?  Connecticut, California, Georgia, and New Jersey. The cheapest states for car repairs, following Ohio, were: Maine, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Vermont.

OHIO HAS THE CHEAPEST CAR REPAIR COSTS IN THE US was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

