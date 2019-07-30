CLOSE
MOM BUYS OUT ENTIRE PAYLESS STORE TO GIVE SHOES AWAY

Walk to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research

Now, this is a beautiful random act of kindness. An Arkansas mom bought every single pair of shoes in a local Payless store to help kids in need.

According to CBSNews.com, Carrie Jerrigan was shopping with her kids when her daughter found a pair of Avengers sneakers, which she wanted to buy for a classmate. Her daughter’s kindness sparked an idea and she jokingly asked the cashier how much it would cost to buy every shoe in the store. A few hours later she received a phone call with a price and decided to purchase all of the shoes.

Jerrigan ended up buying 1,500 pairs of sneakers, and plan on holding a back-to-school event at Alma Middle School Gym, where they’ll hand out pairs of the shoes for free. Since the announcement,  more donations have rolled in to be given away.

Exclusives
