CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Capital One Suffers Massive Data Breach

Brittany Duncan, 16, reacts as she learn

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Oh No, another data breach! This time its company giant Capital One and millions have been affected. A hacker reportedly got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit.

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Credit Card By Laptop

Source: Sirinarth Mekvorawuth / EyeEm / Getty

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Capital One found out about the vulnerability in its system on July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator. A woman out of Seattle was arrested by the FBI in connection with the breach. Capital One says it believes that it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud, but it will continue to investigate.

Capital One will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The data breach affected about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada.

Capital One Suffers Massive Data Breach was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close