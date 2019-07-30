Did Emily B Break It Off With Misspelling Boo Fabolous After “Deflamation” Flameout?

Misspelling rapper Fabolous set the Internets ablaze after claiming TMZ attempted to break up his happy home by running a story of the rapper having lunch with someone who wasn’t his girlfriend, Emily B. Although nothing is official, it appears that Ms. Bustamante is out here living her best life without Loso if social media appearances are to be believed.

As captured by Bossip, Emily B posted a curious message to her Instagram story feed that hinted at the alleged split, contradicting Fab’s recent pleas that the couple was on good terms.

“This often offends people when I say this, but I don’t care. My mental health is priority over any friendship or relationship. I’ll lose anyone and anything before I lost my mind,” Emily B wrote.

She added, “This has been my mood all year!”

Based on her last few IG pics, Emily B isn’t letting the stress of a relationship slow her grind. Check out the images below.

