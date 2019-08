via Wkyc:

Kids and Fishing.What a combination and thats true from Bob Gutta, Community Partnership Coordinator for the Cleveland Police Foundation has managed the festival for six years. “We have a ball. We have a bunch of kids from different neighborhoods from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland.”

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Kids Fish CLE’ Allows Children And Cops To Connect Through Fishing was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: