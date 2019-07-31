CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Trevor Bauer Traded To Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians v Kansas City Royals

Source: Ed Zurga / Getty

via News5:

Breaking News from The Cleveland Indians…Pitcher Trevor Bauer has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds according to ESPN report Jeff Passan

Bauer will be part of a three-team trade with the San Diego Padres.

The Indians are getting outfielder Yasiel Puig and pitcher Scott Moss from the Reds in exchange for Bauer, as well as pitcher Logan Allen, outfielder Franmil Reyes and third baseman Victor Nova from the Padres.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Eastern League of Professional Baseball All-Star Week

Eastern League of Professional Baseball All-Star Week [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Eastern League of Professional Baseball All-Star Week [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Eastern League of Professional Baseball All-Star Week [PHOTOS]

Eastern League of Professional Baseball All-Star Week [PHOTOS]

Thanks to the Richmond Flying Squirrels & Richmond Raceway for including ESPN Richmond as part of a very memorable week in RVA. The Eastern League of Professional Baseball All-Star Week was a tremendous success and we were so happy to be a part of it all. See all the fun below:  

LOCAL NEWS: Trevor Bauer Traded To Cincinnati Reds was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close