LOCAL NEWS: Trevor Bauer Traded To Cincinnati Reds

Breaking News from The Cleveland Indians…Pitcher Trevor Bauer has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds according to ESPN report Jeff Passan

Bauer will be part of a three-team trade with the San Diego Padres.

The Indians are getting outfielder Yasiel Puig and pitcher Scott Moss from the Reds in exchange for Bauer, as well as pitcher Logan Allen, outfielder Franmil Reyes and third baseman Victor Nova from the Padres.

