CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WTF?: Woman ‘Marries’ Her Dog On Live TV

Ro Diggas Dogs

Source: n/a / n/a

Now I know from personal experience that your pets can become like one of your family members but now this is taking it to another (strange) level.

A British woman named Elizabeth Hoad went on tv and decided to commit to spending the rest of her life with her best friend who happens to be her dog Logan. Oh and they actually kissed at the end of the ceremony…Ewww really?? Is all that necessary?

See the video HERE

WTF?: Woman ‘Marries’ Her Dog On Live TV was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close