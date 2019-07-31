Woodstock 50 is (Finally) Dead!

After months of legal and financial issues, location setbacks, and artists dropping out like flies, Woodstock 50 is officially over before it was supposed to actually take place.

As Variety reports, the anniversary festival was likely called off due to the high number of performers who announced they would no longer perform. Earlier this week the team behind the ill-fated fest revealed that they would no longer charge ticket fees, instead putting on a benefit concert that would rely on donations.

W50 was originally planning to be held at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, NY on August 16th through the 18th. It was eventually going to move to the Merriweather Post Pavilion near Baltimore after attempts to hold the festival in Vernon, NY were unsuccessful.

Recently, Jay Z, Miley Cyrus, and Santana among others started to pull out of the event as it became apparent that the uncertain circumstances were not going to end.

Now, they have ended, but not with the outcome the organizers behind W50 had wanted.

