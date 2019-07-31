Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label Their Children Trans At A Young Age

You might have noticed Mario Lopez was trending on Twitter earlier today and wondered why. The Extra host appeared on “The Candace Owens Show” (we don’t know why) and made a comment about parents allowing their children to label themselves trans at a young age.

In response to Owens comment about raising Hollywood children as trans, calling it “dangerous” and sparking the hashtag #IstandwithMarioLopez in the process.

“I’m blown away too,” Lopez replied. “I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their children… if you come from a place of love, you can’t go wrong.”

He added, “But, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way and you think you’re a boy or girl, I think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination then,” he continued. Lopez said it’s “alarming” and there may be repercussions later on.

I’m disappointed to read @MarioLopezExtra comments about parent’s who support their child’s openes about their gender identity. As a social worker I am trained to identify abuse or neglect of a child. Healthy & safe dialogue w/ kids is neither abusive, neglectful or “dangerous.” https://t.co/aTkL2sLm4u — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 31, 2019

While some tweeters took offense to Mario’s statement or stood with him, others are wondering why he visited Owen’s show in the first place.

Why would Mario Lopez visit Candace Owen’s show in the first place? pic.twitter.com/PZvbc4Kz3B — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) July 31, 2019

Mario has since issued an apology after offending the LGBTQ community. “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he said. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

