CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online Auditions To Play Young Aretha

Amazing Grace Aretha Franklin

Source: Courtesy of NEON / Courtesy of NEON

via globalgrind:

The Producer for the up-coming bio-pic “Aretha” are looking for someone to play young “Aretha”

Yes!! she started singing at an early age at her fathers church back in the day.

CLICK HERE to read story

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

14 photos Launch gallery

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

Continue reading The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16 and the world is honoring her iconic legacy. From Harlem to Hollywood, from Celine Dion to Patti LaBelle, people are remembering Franklin’s monumental impact on culture. Check out some of the most touching tributes below.

Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online Auditions To Play Young Aretha was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close