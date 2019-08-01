CLOSE
MGK Wants to go Bar for Bar with Eminem

mgk machine gun kelly in the studio with Incognito

In a recent sit down wit Akademiks of Everyday Struggle, Machine Gun Kelly had more than a few interesting tidbits to add to his flaming feud with Eminem. At one point Ak asked if Kelly would ever be willing to reconcile things with Em, following their highly publicized battle a year ago.

“Put us on a track,” MGK replied. “See who comes harder.”

Now, I’ve gotta admit, I was a bit surprised to see just how potent Kel’s rhymes were in response to the rap legend, and it looks like he’s still thirsty for more. We’ll have to just wait and see how this all turns out!

would MGK wash Eminem on a track? 🤔

Check out the full interview below!

