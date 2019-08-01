In a recent sit down wit Akademiks of Everyday Struggle, Machine Gun Kelly had more than a few interesting tidbits to add to his flaming feud with Eminem. At one point Ak asked if Kelly would ever be willing to reconcile things with Em, following their highly publicized battle a year ago.

“Put us on a track,” MGK replied. “See who comes harder.”

Now, I’ve gotta admit, I was a bit surprised to see just how potent Kel’s rhymes were in response to the rap legend, and it looks like he’s still thirsty for more. We’ll have to just wait and see how this all turns out!

Check out the full interview below!

MGK Wants to go Bar for Bar with Eminem was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

