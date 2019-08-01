Tomi Lahren May Have Finally Crossed The Line Her Latest Kamala Harris Insults

Whenever you see or hear from Tomi Lahren, depending on your views, you can always expect her to make some kind of noise. Lately, she might have done so too loudly.

In her latest viewpoints on Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Lahren took to her Twitter page in another attempt to try and attack the California Senator, while linking her with one-time San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Needless to say, it didn’t go ever too well. Even Lahren’s colleagues at Fox News were reportedly unhappy with the tweet, according to Complex.

Almost immediately after her tweet went live, colleagues of Lahren’s at Fox reportedly expressed their disappointment at the jab. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy confirmed as much on Twitter, revealing that one Fox employee said, “It makes me sick that I work for the same company as Tomi Lahren.”

I've been hearing from Fox staffers who are not happy with @TomiLahren's tweet. "It makes me sick that I work for the same company as Tomi Lahren," one Fox employee told me. Another employee called it "unacceptable." I reached out to Fox, but no comment. https://t.co/q990tsQBR4 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 1, 2019

Still, Lahren continued her comments on Harris and Brown in a follow-up tweet.

I didn’t make this up. Willie Brown admitted it. The truth hurts. https://t.co/WvmhXWa5kO — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Yet, in a surprising move that many had not seen from her, she apologized.

I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship. It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

It is rare to see someone like Lahren issue an apology for anything that would come out in some form of media, but with backlash on both sides towards her, something had to give.

The question is now, what would she say next?

