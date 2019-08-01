Camille Rose Reveals New Skincare Line And Announces The Brand Is Going 360

On a stylish rooftop in New York City, Janell Stephens is all smiles – and why wouldn’t she been? The vegan mother of 5 is expanding her brand into the skincare space. The new line is called face by Camille Rose and has six products to help keep your pores clean, skin hydrated, and your face bright! The products contain ingredients like white peony to promote hydration and volcanic ash clay to pull impurities from your pores. Stephens boasts that you will “see results in just three weeks.”

The line contains a exfoliating scrub, a moisturizer, a night serum, a two in one make-up remover and toner, detox mask and undereye cream. Products cost no more than $20.00, making it affordable. She’s also selling all six for $100.00 on camillerose.com. Not sure which products to try first? Her personal favorite is the Fresh Tone ($19.00, camillerose.com) which she excitedly reveals is a “two in one product” that “gives you a dewy look.”

Skincare has always been important to Stephens and a focus. She explained to Hello Beautiful, “I really started with skin and body, but the hair just kinda took off first.” Camille Rose Naturals is known for their hair care products for Black women. She admitted, “I didn’t set out to do this at all. This was a hobby of mine turned business.” Her hobby turned business is now turning into an empire. At her launch event she revealed, “we are expanding our brand, our name, to Camille Rose Home, Camille Rose Body, so be on the look out for that.” So exciting! During our interview she shared, ‘It’s mind, body, soul. Total wellness life.” She continued, “I try to communicate that with the ingredients that I use and how I live my life.”

Stephens admitted to mixing her products by hand, even when she was announced in Target. The beauty boss stated, “I grew organically. I took my time. I think the reason I was able to do that was because this business was not my end all be all.” Stephens is a therapist by nature and owned a home health agency before she began in the beauty space.

We’re excited to see what’s coming from the Camille Rose brand!

Camille Rose Reveals New Skincare Line And Announces The Brand Is Going 360 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

