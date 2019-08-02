Marvel Has Reportedly Found Its Villain for ‘Black Panther 2’

A few weeks ago at San Diego’s Comic Con Marvel revealed it’s movie slate for MCU’s phase 4 which included some highly anticipated projects including Blade starring Mahershala Ali as the vampire killing Daywalker and Thor 4, but noticeably absent was any mention of the sequel to everyone’s favorite Black superhero, Black Panther 2.

Though we know it’s definitely happening and director Ryan Coogler is penning the script, we haven’t gotten much else other than rumors about Killmonger possibly returning to Wakanda (Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige basically shot that rumor down recently).

While official word on Black Panther 2 remains scarce, We Got This Covered is reporting that the villain for the highly anticipated sequel has been nailed down and it’s none other than the merman known as Namor. The Sub-Mariner will be T’Challa’s main antagonist when we all return to Wakanda for the next adventure.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that the real Mandarin will appear in Shang-Chi and Taskmaster will be the villain inBlack Widow, both of which were later confirmed by Marvel – the studio has chosen Namor to be the main antagonist of Black Panther 2. The specifics of his role are still a bit unclear, but like we said above, the sequel will see him trying to take control of Wakanda and become its ruler.

As with any scoop of this kind, we imagine Marvel may deny it publicly as they so often do, but as we mentioned above, our sources are usually pretty reliable, so we feel fully confident in their intel. And while things can always change in the development process given how early on it still is, for now, it seems that Namor will finally be making his big screen debut in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as rabbit-eared fans caught the easter egg in Avengers: Endgame when Okoye mentioned underwater earthquakes off the coast of Africa. Could it be the city of Atlantis readying to make its presence known to the world? We don’t know but fans were quick to point out the possibility and that Namor would soon be joining Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Though Marvel hasn’t confirmed the news We Got This Covered is also reporting that they’re eyeing Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding to take on the role of the hotheaded anti-hero.

No word yet on when Black Panther 2 will be making its way into theaters but rumors have it dropping November of 2021 or February 2022. Either way, we can’t wait.

Marvel Has Reportedly Found Its Villain for ‘Black Panther 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

