Lamar has a new boo and you might recognize her because she is a fitness trainer from Cleveland named Sabrina Parr. He posted a pic with his new lady friend with the caption “What we have is much more than they can see”…so it looks like this might be serious. Even Lamar knows Cleveland girls are the best! See pic below:
View this post on Instagram
“ What we have is much more than they can see…” @getuptoparr
Lamar Odom Through The Years
16 photos Launch gallery
Lamar Odom Through The Years
1. Lamar Odom Through The YearsSource: 1 of 16
2. Lamar OdomSource: 2 of 16
3. Lamar & KhloeSource: 3 of 16
4. Lamar OdomSource: 4 of 16
5. Lamar Odom & Elton BrandSource: 5 of 16
6. Kobe Bryant, Trevor Ariza & Lamar OdomSource: 6 of 16
7. Lamar OdomSource: 7 of 16
8. Lamar OdomSource: 8 of 16
9. Lamar OdomSource: 9 of 16
10. Khloe & LamarSource: 10 of 16
11. Khloe & LamarSource: 11 of 16
12. Lamar, Khloe & KourtneySource: 12 of 16
13. Khole & LamarSource: 13 of 16
14. Kobe & LamarSource: 14 of 16
15. Lamar & Yao MingSource: 15 of 16
16. Lamar Odom & Anderson VarejoSource: 16 of 16
Lamar Odom Has A New Boo & She’s From CLEVELAND! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com