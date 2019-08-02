CLOSE
Lamar Odom Has A New Boo & She’s From CLEVELAND!

Lamar has a new boo and you might recognize her because she is a fitness trainer from Cleveland named Sabrina Parr.  He posted a pic with his new lady friend with the caption “What we have is much more than they can see”…so it looks like this might be serious. Even Lamar knows Cleveland girls are the best! See pic below:

View this post on Instagram

 

“ What we have is much more than they can see…” @getuptoparr ❤⭐🏆

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on

 

 

Lamar Odom Has A New Boo & She’s From CLEVELAND! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

