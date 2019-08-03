El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter Who Didn’t Like ‘Race Mixing’

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as a young white man whose social media activity showed support and sympathy for the president’s apparent white nationalist agenda. The name and photos of a man purported to be Patrick Crusius quickly circulated across Twitter in the hours after the shooting that first began outside a Walmart store at Cielo Vista Mall was first reported. If those reports were accurate, Crusius, allegedly a Texas native, just turned 21 last week.

Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli tweeted a photo of the suspect she said law enforcement identified as being Patrick Crusius.

A law enforcement official in El Paso told me the Walmart shooter is in custody. Patrick Crusius of Dallas. Just turned 21 years old this week. pic.twitter.com/CEJh6rYij1 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 3, 2019

While officials did not immediately announce the identity of the shooter, the Washington Examiner reported that “A law enforcement source in El Paso told the Washington Examiner that 21-year-old suspect Patrick Crusius from Dallas, Texas, has been taken into custody.”

A manifesto purportedly written by Crusius, perhaps even in the hours before the shooting attack that according to one report left at least 15 people dead, was left behind. Pages of the manifesto included anti-immigrant rhetoric with the author going into depth on why he is “against race mixing,” supports the idea to “send them back” and offering a prediction of “genocide.”

El Paso shooter clearly outlined his motives, political views, biography, and outlined his gear for the day of the attack on his computer. Below is some of the manifesto he has written out prior to the attack today: #ElPaso #walmartshooting. His name is patrick crusius pic.twitter.com/fhV0hUi9tP — call_me_ricky_ (@Rickyh180) August 3, 2019

Social media accounts allegedly belonging to Crusius were reportedly scrubbed in the hours before the attack at a mall.

But at least one tweet, apparently preserved by someone controlling an Antifa Twitter account, seemed to show he was in support of building President Donald Trump‘s wall along the nation’s southern border.

Patrick Crusius wanted to build a wall. Hmm pic.twitter.com/7nKXCZbTFE — JAM CITY Antifascist Action (@JamCityAntifa) August 3, 2019

The Shooter in El Paso according to a Sargent on the scene says the shooter is Patrick Crusius If this is true, the Twitter account associated with Patrick is full of Trump and MAGA related postings. Another right wing extremist motivated by xenophobia pic.twitter.com/2YIg8AnBh6 — Davis Schmiven (@WheresMyArk_23) August 3, 2019

The El Paso shooting was the second mass shooting in as many weeks reportedly attributed to white supremacists. Just last week, Santino William Legan killed multiple people attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. That shooting and Saturday’s shooting in El Paso were the latest in a growing string of attempted and carried-out mass shootings attributed to overt pro-white racism that has soared since Trump was elected.

Similar to reports about Saturday’s shooter, Legan left behind social media posts that show he may have been a white supremacist or at least sympathized with the racist movement. The final social media post Legan made prior to the July 28 shooting endorsed a book that has been widely tied to white supremacist hate groups and ideology.

“Why overcrowd towns and pave more open space to cater to make room for hordes of mestizos and Silicon Valley white twats?” Legan wrote on a post to his now-deleted Instagram account before plugging the text “Might Is Right” by Ragnar Redbeard.

“Might Is Right” has been banned in multiple countries and essentially advocates for social Darwinism, or the idea that members of certain races or ethnicities are inherently better equipped for survival than others. Though the true author of the book is unknown, it first appeared in the 19th century and argued that the “white race” was biologically superior.

