El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter Who Didn’t Like ‘Race Mixing’

Patrick Crusius allegedly left behind a racist manifesto before killing at least 15 people at Cielo Vista Mall.

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as a young white man whose social media activity showed support and sympathy for the president’s apparent white nationalist agenda. The name and photos of a man purported to be Patrick Crusius quickly circulated across Twitter in the hours after the shooting that first began outside a Walmart store at Cielo Vista Mall was first reported. If those reports were accurate, Crusius, allegedly a Texas native, just turned 21 last week.

Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli tweeted a photo of the suspect she said law enforcement identified as being Patrick Crusius.

While officials did not immediately announce the identity of the shooter, the Washington Examiner reported that “A law enforcement source in El Paso told the Washington Examiner that 21-year-old suspect Patrick Crusius from Dallas, Texas, has been taken into custody.”

A manifesto purportedly written by Crusius, perhaps even in the hours before the shooting attack that according to one report left at least 15 people dead, was left behind. Pages of the manifesto included anti-immigrant rhetoric with the author going into depth on why he is “against race mixing,” supports the idea to “send them back” and offering a prediction of “genocide.”

Social media accounts allegedly belonging to Crusius were reportedly scrubbed in the hours before the attack at a mall.

But at least one tweet, apparently preserved by someone controlling an Antifa Twitter account, seemed to show he was in support of building President Donald Trump‘s wall along the nation’s southern border.

The El Paso shooting was the second mass shooting in as many weeks reportedly attributed to white supremacists. Just last week, Santino William Legan killed multiple people attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. That shooting and Saturday’s shooting in El Paso were the latest in a growing string of attempted and carried-out mass shootings attributed to overt pro-white racism that has soared since Trump was elected.

Similar to reports about Saturday’s shooter, Legan left behind social media posts that show he may have been a white supremacist or at least sympathized with the racist movement. The final social media post Legan made prior to the July 28 shooting endorsed a book that has been widely tied to white supremacist hate groups and ideology.

“Why overcrowd towns and pave more open space to cater to make room for hordes of mestizos and Silicon Valley white twats?” Legan wrote on a post to his now-deleted Instagram account before plugging the text “Might Is Right” by Ragnar Redbeard.

“Might Is Right” has been banned in multiple countries and essentially advocates for social Darwinism, or the idea that members of certain races or ethnicities are inherently better equipped for survival than others. Though the true author of the book is unknown, it first appeared in the 19th century and argued that the “white race” was biologically superior.

UPDATED: 8:15 p.m. EDT, Aug. 17, 2019 -- From racial profiling to hasty police shootings, it's no secret that Black people are treated more harshly by law enforcement, to put it mildly. But on the flip side, society consistently sees white people delicately arrested for the crimes those same Black people are suspected of, even those said white folks are a serious danger. That was especially true last week when Jerri Kelly decided the best reaction to four Black teenagers who knocked on her door while fund-raising for their high school was to pull a gun on them and keep her firearm aimed at them until police arrived. While the obviously racist episode that unfolded in Arkansas resulted in Kelly being arrested, it took the Wynne Police Department -- which arrived on the scene to see Kelly holding the boys at gunpoint while they were forced to lie on the ground -- five days to actually take her into custody. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1162484180401319936?s=20 Kelly, the wife of the local jail administrator, was arrested with tender loving care for something -- if the roles were reversed -- that arguably would have gotten one or all of the boys shot and/or killed by police. She had the audacity to plead not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. Similarly, privileged treatment was afforded to the accused El Paso mass shooter who allegedly killed at least 20 people earlier this month. Patrick Crusius was booked without a scratch on him after his surrender for launching a racially motivated mass killing that reportedly targeted Hispanics in the Texas border city on Aug. 3. https://twitter.com/Anna_Giaritelli/status/1157746862268530689?s=20 The mass shooting suspect, who was reportedly pro-Trump and against "race mixing," was said to have used an AK-47 assault rifle, which should automatically consider him armed and dangerous. However, responding law enforcement was somehow able to apprehend the heavily armed Crusius, 21, and arrest him safely. https://twitter.com/OSINews/status/1157766809686294529?s=20 That treatment stood in stark contrast to when San Francisco police officers gunned down Mario Woods in 2015. The 26-year-old mentally ill man was suspected of stabbing someone when officers surrounded him. When Woods failed to drop the knife as ordered by the cops, they fired 26 rounds at him, even though cellphone videos showed that Woods was not directly threatening the officers as the cops claimed. In another case, Sacramento police officers fired at 51-year-old Joseph Mann 18 times in 2016 after receiving reports of a man with a knife acting erratically. Police videos show Mann walking down the street making strange gestures when the cops at first tried to run him down with their police cruiser before shooting him. In April 2018, four officers — one in uniform, three in plainclothes — killed Saheed Vassell, 34, in a hail of 10 bullets on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The officers responded to calls about a Black man with a gun. But it turned out that Vassell, who suffered from bipolar disorder, was holding a pipe. No firearm was found at the scene. Of course there is Laquan McDonald in October of 2014. Horrific video of the killing of McDonald showed Jason Van Dyke fired at him 16 times within 14 seconds. The video was released one year after McDonald’s death. The teen was seen walking away instead of confronting officers, which is what Van Dyke falsely said happened. McDonald continued to be shot at even after he fell to the ground from the initial bullets. Two police officers and one detective were acquitted of trying to cover up the shooting for Jason Van Dyke, even though that was precisely what they did. The three men all said Van Dyke, who was convicted in October, was justified in shooting the teenager 16 times within 14 seconds. Van Dyke’s partner the night of the shooting, even said: “McDonald was walking toward Van Dyke and with his arms raised when he was shot.” The video would later contradict that account, showing Walsh lied. Still, he and his co-defendants were acquitted. Van Dyke received the light sentence of 81 months in prison. However, when you are white -- no matter if you gun down people at a church or even assault police officers, you can be peacefully arrested. Must be nice. See below.

El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter Who Didn’t Like ‘Race Mixing’ was originally published on newsone.com

