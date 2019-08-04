CLOSE
Dayton Shooter Suspect: Connor Betts Dead, His Sister 1 Of The 9 Killed

Here is the update from a press conference given by the city of Dayton, Ohio in regards to the deadly mass shooting that happened early this morning killing 9 and injuring at least 27 people before police killed the suspect. The shooting took place Downtown in Dayton’s Oregon District, a collection of bars, restaurants and local businesses.

Here are what we know:

* The shooting suspect that was killed by police was a 24 year old Connor Betts, a white male.

* The shooter was wearing body armor and used a AK-47 assault riffle style of gun.

* One of the 9 victims that was killed was the shooting suspects sister, Megan Betts.

Authorities have searched the suspects home but no motive or other details have been given as of yet.

See the video below for more.

