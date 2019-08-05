Pastor Paula White is leaving her post as senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Florida. Accordintg to “Huffpost” White named her son Brad Knight, and his wife, Rachel Joy Knight, as senior pastors at the center, which has been renamed City of Destiny.
Pastor Paula White To Start Churches And A University was originally published on praisecleveland.com