LOCAL NEWS: Six Of Nine Dayton Victims Were African-American

In the aftermath of the tragedy in Dayton Ohio, Police are saying that 6 of the 9 people that were killed were africian americans…
Police said Connor Betts, who was white, was killed in less than a minute by officers patrolling in the area.
They identified the other dead as Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.
Violent White Folks Who Were Arrested With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Arrested With Loving Care By Police
