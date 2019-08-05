The 2019 Black Music Honors will be held this year in the ATL and gospel icon Yolanda Adams will be honored with the Gospel Music Icon Award. for her many years in Gospel Music

This years show is set to take place on Thursday, September 5th in Atlanta, GA. (the event used to be held in Nashville).

Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley and GRAMMY® Award-winner and actress LeToya Luckett return as co-hosts of the show, which is set to air in broadcast syndication Sept. 14 – October 20, 2019

YOLANDA ADAMS RECEIVING ‘GOSPEL MUSIC ICON AWARD’ AT BLACK MUSIC HONORS was originally published on praisecleveland.com

