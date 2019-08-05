CLOSE
HMMM..IS DESTINY’S CHILD GETTING BACK TOGETHER???

The 29th Annual American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: SGranitz / Getty

via wenn:

Could Destiny’s Child be making a comeback!! According to Britain’s The Sun newspaper, she has been having talks with band mates Kelly Rowland and MIchelle Williams.

Destiny’s Child enjoyed success from 1990 to 2006, and released massive hits including Independent Women and Survivor. Fans were already treated to a mini reunion when Beyonce brought out Michelle and Kelly at the Coachella music festival last year, and have been calling for a proper comeback since then.

CLICK HERE to read story

