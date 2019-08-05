CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Makes An Appearance At Kanye West’s Sunday Service

The newly free A$AP Mob star is making his rounds now that he's back on domestic soil, and it appears the United States had some tough talk for Sweden.

Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

A$AP Rocky is currently enjoying his newfound freedom after being detained for weeks in Sweden over a case that’s still pending a verdict. The A$AP Mob star made an appearance at Kanye West’s Sunday Service event as he gets reacquainted to being back on domestic soil.

In a quick video posted to Instagram, A$AP Rocky is seen speaking with Kendall Jenner with A$AP Ferg to the right of him. In a photo, Rocky is seen speaking with West but not much else is known about his time at the event.

In related news, CNN shared leaked documents from the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O’Brien, which threatened strained dealings between Sweden and the United States if A$AP Rocky was not released. It isn’t known if the letter had any effect on Rocky’s release last week.

Photo: WENN

A$AP Rocky Makes An Appearance At Kanye West’s Sunday Service was originally published on hiphopwired.com

