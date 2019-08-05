Rihanna Calls Out Donald Trump For Refusing To Call Mass Shootings “Terrorism”

Looks like Rihanna is about to get some of that hillbilly wrath of MAGA country as she took to Instagram to call out Donald Trump for failing to call this weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio what they were: terrorist acts carried out by radicalized white supremacists.

In the wake of the horrific shooting where the Latino community was targeted by a white teenager who felt he had to do something about the “invasion” that Donald Trump constantly refers to when talking about immigration, the Divider-In-Chief took to his favorite bullhorn known as Twitter to “condemn” the “act of cowardice” but refused to call it an act of terrorism. The lack of acknowledgement wasn’t lost on the masses as they immediately took to social media to call him out and Riri was amongst those calling out Cheeto Jesus for fronting like this wasn’t American terrorism.

Posting a picture of his suspect tweet about the El Paso shooting, Riri added her two cents to his statement.

“Um… Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

Though Republicans are rumored to be working on some kind of gun reform in the wake of the deadly shootings, Donald Trump’s racism once again shines as it’s being he’s looking to tie any gun reform bill to an immigration reform bill. Talk about throwing salt on an open wound.

Props to Rihanna for taking a stand for the culture. We just hope those psychotic MAGAts don’t try to come for her for calling out their cult leader.

Rihanna Calls Out Donald Trump For Refusing To Call Mass Shootings “Terrorism” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: