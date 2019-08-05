According to Fox 8, a Georgia teen was just sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during a fight over a wifi password.
Kevon Watkins, 18, was allegedly arguing with his mom about the internet at their home. Watkins, who was then 16, reportedly changed the password so he could play video games without others using the internet. Watkins and his sister, Alexus Breanna Watkins (22) began to fight and their mother called for help when she couldn’t separate them.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Watkins placed a chokehold on her for about 15 minutes. He didn’t remove the hold until police commanded him to and it was then that authorities noticed her body was lifeless. She was pronounced dead at the local hospital.
Watkins waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have a Bibb County judge hear testimony. He was found guilty of felony murder.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Rapper Shot And Killed In Houston
- See Lauren London’s Moving Birthday Note To Nipsey’s Sister
- Baby Shower Goals: Keyshia Cole Celebrates New Baby Boy On A Yacht [PHOTOS]
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An Argument Over The Wifi Password was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com