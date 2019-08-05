LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County’s Interim Sheriff Exits Job After Only a Few Hours

It has been a rough period so far for the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department. Now, it’s only gotten worse.

The person who was appointed the interim sheriff, Lt. Bryan Smith, has now lost the position because of where he lives and the Ohio Revised Code.

From Cleveland19.com:

Smith, who has worked for the county since 1997, lives in Lorain County, according to the Lorain County Auditor’s website. Smith will continue working for the county, according to multiple sources.

He was temporarily set to replace the outgoing Sheriff Clifford Pinkey.

Pinkey took responsibility for issues related to Cuyahoga County Jail from overcrowding to treatment of inmates, including those who have died behind bars.

It is not known who is taking over the Sheriff position, whether temporary or permanent.

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images