via News5:

Tonight Mayor Jackson is hosting A NIght Out Against Crime Event along with other community leaders

From 5-8:30 p.m., Jackson will be shining a light on crime and giving resident an opportunity to meet safety officials.

The Main location will be at Euclid Beach Park with locations around the city

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: MAYOR JACKSON HOSTING NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME was originally published on praisecleveland.com