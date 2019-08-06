CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Twins With Autism

Cleveland Police are looking for Twins Christian and Tristan Allen The boys are described as four feet tall, weighing approximately 75 pounds.They are believed to be riding Mongoose brand bikes.

and were last seen leaving their home 14200 block of Saint James on Cleveland’s east side around 11 a.m.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or dial 911.

