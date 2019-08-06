And the list keeps growing…

Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving an underage girl. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Kelly is accused of soliciting the girl after meeting her at a concert in Minneapolis in 2001. Freeman said his office investigated after getting a tip from a Chicago tip line. The charges are the latest legal problem for Kelly, who remains jailed in New York after pleading not guilty last week in federal court to charges that he sexually abused women and girls who attended his concerts there. The total charges that he has between New York and Chicago is 18.

(Source-CNN)

R. Kelly Faces New Sex Crime Charges In Minnesota was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: