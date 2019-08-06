CLOSE
Mo’ne Davis Is Taking Her Incredible Talents To Hampton University

Mo’ne Davis caught the world’s attention 5 years ago when she was 13-years-old. She was a Little League Baseball pitcher who was the first African American girl to play in the Little league world series and she threw 2 shut outs.

Now, 5 years later she’s preparing to start her freshman year at Hampton University on a full ride softball scholarship. Though she played basketball and soccer as well, she told the Tom Joyner Morning Show Crew that she chose to play softball in college because she had “a lot of fun playing;” and wanted to make sure she picked a sport she’d enjoy for 4 years.

She decided to go to Hampton because she attended predominantly white schools and was ready for, “a change.” She told the crew that she felt “at home” when she visited Hampton.

