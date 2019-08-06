Inside Her Story: NABJ Has Been Fighting For Diversity In Media

The National Association of Black Journalists convention and career fair is going on right now in sunny Miami, Florida! Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with NABJ president Sarah Glover, who is so excited to have “Tom Flyjock Joyner,” as this year’s co-host. “Tom is everything. He’s everything to all of us” Glover said.

The convention is the “nation’s largest journalism job fair” Glover explains. There are literally 100s of job recruiters in attendance, which she feels is great because in her four years as president pf NABJ they’ve been working to diversify media.

“Change happens from the top,” she explained, so they’ve reached out to presidents of networks and collaborated with “most broadcast execs” that they’ve reached out to and achieved great results.

You can still visit NABJconvention.com to register.

