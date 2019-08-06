CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

IS WENDY TAKING HER HUSBAND BACK?:

Wendy Williams

Source: HSN / HSN

Is Wendy Williams taking her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter back? Reports say that she is but not as her lover, he allegedly will manage her again.

Broadcasting & Cable's 23rd annual Hall of Fame awards dinner

Source: Michael Carpenter/WENN.com / WENN

According to The Daily Mail, who broke the story of Kevin cheating on Wendy, Williams is “softening her position” toward Hunter. The site said that Wendy wants to do this to allegedly “preserve her legacy” and to also allegedly stop her ex from pursuing alimony.

A source said, “Since he left the business there’s been a lot of infighting and back-biting behind the scenes, that’s the kind of stuff Kevin kept a handle on.

Business is business. What do you think?

IS WENDY TAKING HER HUSBAND BACK?: was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close