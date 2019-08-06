Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Toni Morrison Dies

A literary Goddess and Ohio native has passed away. Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88. Morrison was born by the government name of Chloe Ardelia Wofford. She was a successful novelist, essayist, editor, teacher and professor emeritus at Princeton University.

According to reports, Morrison passed away of natural causes on August 5th. She left behind a vast legacy of accomplishments, winning the Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award in 1988 for Beloved (1987). The novel was adapted into a film of the same name (starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover) in 1998.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Morrison was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993. In 1996, the National Endowment for the Humanities selected her for the Jefferson Lecture, the U.S. federal government’s highest honor for achievement in the humanities. She was honored with the 1996 National Book Foundation’s Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. Morrison wrote the libretto for a new opera, Margaret Garner, first performed in 2005. On May 29, 2012, President Barack Obama presented Morrison with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, she received the PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction.

Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.

