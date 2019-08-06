This week’s review is on the Fast & Furious spin off Hobbs & Shaw. Oleebo believes the film should have been called, “Deja Vu I Hate You Venn Diesel.” In the movie The Rock is fighting Idris Elba to save the future of earth. Oleebo says “you will love this movie if you put mayo on your sandwich,” if not, you’ll think it’s okay.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: