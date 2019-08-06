CLOSE
Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

This week’s review is on the Fast & Furious spin off Hobbs & Shaw. Oleebo believes the film should have been called, “Deja Vu I Hate You Venn Diesel.” In the movie The Rock is fighting Idris Elba to save the future of earth. Oleebo says “you will love this movie if you put mayo on your sandwich,” if not, you’ll think it’s okay.

Exclusives
