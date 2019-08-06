For many of us our introduction to Karrueche was knowing her as Chris Brown’s girlfriend. She talks to the D.L. Hughley Show crew about how living her life so publicly affected her. At the time of her relationship with singer Chris Brown Karrueche was in her early 20s and says she was still trying to “figure it all out.” She looks back at photos of herself from that time and says she doesn’t even recognize herself. At the time she was so worried about pleasing others, she forgot to love and take care of herself. Now, she’s focused and has come out as her own person and feels more fulfilled because of that. D.L. didn’t even realize she was the same Karrueche, her whole energy and vibe is unrecognizable.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Hughley TV: Karrueche Talks Building Her Own Identity [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: