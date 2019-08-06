CLELove: Angelina Jolie Was Visiting the Art Museum and Market Garden Brewery

Cleveland has recently become a hot spot and travel destination, and many of the most famous people in the world are taking notice. Even when it comes to visiting friends.

Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie, along with her son Maddox, was spotted in the Land at two of the most popular attractions: The Cleveland Museum of Art and Market Garden Brewery.

She had a good reason to be in town, but not for a movie or television shoot. It was to visit “Cambodian-born human rights activist” Loung Ung, who took to Facebook to post photos of Jolie’s visit.

The Market Garden also took to Facebook to post on Jolie’s visit as well.

WKYC.com reports on why Jolie was with Ung in Cleveland:

While she was here, Ung said Jolie joined her at Market Garden Brewery, the Cleveland Museum of Art and Ohio City Farm, which helps support the refugee response program.

