LOCAL NEWS: Euclid Police Officer Facing Assault, Civil Rights Charges

Euclid Patrolman Michael Amiott was in the headlines two years ago, when he was seen in a video where he was punching Richard Hubbard III after what was supposed to be a “moving/traffic violation” stop. Yet, despite Amiott’s initial firing, he was “reinstated by an arbitrator” and later brought back into the Euclid Police Department.

Now, Patrolman Amiott is facing charges related to the assault – two counts of assault and one count of civil rights violations.

From WKYC.com:

He is charged in Euclid Municipal Court and is scheduled to appear Sept. 12. Amiott was placed on administrative duties today after the charges were announced, a police spokesman said.

