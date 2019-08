via News5:

This Monday August 12th you can take your kids to the Great Lakes Science Center for FREE!!

Children ages 2-12 will be able to go to the Great Lakes Science Center for free between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The center offers the chance for kids to learn about the moon and more..

The interactive museum is located at 601 Erieside Ave.

