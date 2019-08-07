CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Drake Take a Shot at Nicki Minaj?

Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Fans are stirring up controversy because Drake did the unthinkable and brought female emcee Cardi B on stage during his OVO fest. Fans automatically assumed it was major shade thrown at Nicki because of what Drake said when he introduced Cardi to the stage.

During her introduction, he said, “I feel like there’s just one girl that’s been going a little harder…it’s only right that I exit the stage, and leave you in the company of grace and greatness. Enjoy.”

According to PulseOfRadio.com, it has been rumored that Drake and Nicki have been beefing since they unfollowed each other on Instagram last year.

Your Thoughts?

Did Drake Take a Shot at Nicki Minaj? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close