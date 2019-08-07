CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

New Series: Jay Z & Will Smith Have Teamed Up!

ARGENTINA-CINEMA-SMITH-FOCUS

Source: DANIEL GARCIA / Getty

Oh, this is Huge! Two of raps greatest have teamed up for a new series that will premiere on ABC. Will Smith and Jay Z will both produce an upcoming ABC series about women who contributed to the Civil Rights movement.

Shawn 'JAY Z' Carter, the Weinstein Company and Spike TV Announce Documentary Event Series on Kalief Browder

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

According to PulseOfRadio.com, the title of the series is Women of the Movement and it will be produced by Jay-Z, and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith under the Roc Nation brand and Smith and James Lassiterunder Overbrook Entertainment.

The first episode will be based on Deverey S. Anderson’s book Emmitt Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement. The episode will focus on Till’s mother, Mamie Till. We cannot wait until this hits our tv screens.

Will you Watch??

New Series: Jay Z & Will Smith Have Teamed Up! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close