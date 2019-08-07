A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With Son’s Cancer Diagnosis Brings A Community Together [Video]

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer.

“He’s autistic and he’s non-verbal,” Ragland told CBS 42. “But, a few days before his third birthday is when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma stage four cancer.”

Little Jaxen has been hospitalized over 20 times throughout his life and has had seven surgeries. Randa’s husband has had to take a leave of absence from work, so he’s not getting a paycheck, and Randa isn’t working. And in between hospital trips and praying, the couple has other kids to care for.

So she was crushed to get an anonymous letter in the mail from someone, presumably one of her neighbors, complaining about her yard.

“I opened it and it was pretty much them shaming me for my yard,” Ragland told the news station.

The letter accused Ragland of not taking care of her yard and even went as far as to call the family’s home an “eyesore.” Claiming their home was “affecting the resale value of our homes,” and that Ragland needed to “do better.”

“At first, I felt a little angry,” she said. “But so much has been going on with us and our family. I just didn’t have the energy to be negative,” CBS 42 reports.

Ragland decided to share the note on Facebook so that friends might be more considerate and kind to their neighbors.

“My whole point was to show people you don’t know what somebody’s going through,” she said. “Kindness goes such a long way. Gratitude goes such a long way.”

What she didn’t expect was the tremendous blessing that followed.

Strangers began showing up and offering to clean up her yard and cut her grass and lend a hand to the family.

According to CBS 42, “dozens of volunteers organized and jumped into action. Some rushed to the store to pick up supplies for Ragland’s family. Others grabbed chainsaws and pitched in to tidy up her home.”

“Look at this! This is love,”Joey Harding, one of the volunteers, said to the news station. “This is love for a stranger. We don’t even know these people.”

Harding knows what Ragland and her family are going through; just two weeks before he showed up at the Ragland home to lend a hand, he lost his daughter, LuLu, to the exact same cancer that Jaxen has.

“Words can’t describe what this means to me right now,” Harding said. “It’s helping me. It’s helping me cope with losing my daughter. To help another family in need.”

The group now calls themselves “Jaxen’s Army for Justice.” They told CBS 42 that this isn’t the last time the Ragland family will see them, and they’re prepared to help out throughout Jaxen’s fight.

“I’m in amazement. I’m still in shock,” Ragland said. “I don’t have a large family. My mom is gone, my dad is gone, my brother is gone, so this means a lot.”

The family still needs support as they are struggling to pay Jaxen’s medical bills and have started a GoFundMe page to help lighten the financial burden.

