LOCAL NEWS: Wayne County Neighborhood Investigated Following House Explosion

A house had exploded in Wayne County, and investigators are treating it as a possible hate crime after racial slurs were found on property near to the site, including a garage and vehicles.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson, it happened at around 1 a.m. at 6743 Spruce Street in Sterling, which is between West Salem and Rittman. Hutchinson said there was no electricity or gas to the home.
It may appear that a group or an individual was behind the destruction.
No one was staying in the house when the explosion took place.
