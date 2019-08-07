CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Wayne County Neighborhood Investigated Following House Explosion

Firefighters who have been trained professionally are on duty to control the fire from various accidents and rescue the victims.

Source: SONGPHOL THESAKIT / Getty

A house had exploded in Wayne County, and investigators are treating it as a possible hate crime after racial slurs were found on property near to the site, including a garage and vehicles.

From Fox8.com:

According to Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson, it happened at around 1 a.m. at 6743 Spruce Street in Sterling, which is between West Salem and Rittman. Hutchinson said there was no electricity or gas to the home.

It may appear that a group or an individual was behind the destruction.

No one was staying in the house when the explosion took place.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SONGPHOL THESAKIT and Getty Images

First through Third Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

13,000 Clevelanders Attend Radio One’s 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo Presented by First Year Cleveland! [VIDEO]
136 photos

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close