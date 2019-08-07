LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurant Evacuated For What Turned Out to Be a Fake Bomb

A Cleveland west side restaurant had to be evacuated after a customer walked in claiming to have had a bomb with him.

From Fox8.com:

Authorities were called to Gino’s, located at Denison Avenue and West 14th Street, shortly after noon.

After the area was closed off, it was determined that the bomb was fake. The man was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Soon after, he came out of the building on his own and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

