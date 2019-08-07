Pizza Hut To Shut Down 500 of Its Dine-In Restaurants

When was the last time you actually sat down inside Pizza Hut, and ate there instead of having their pies delivered?

Well, you may want to hurry up and dine there before they’re gone.

Yum! Brands has announced they are closing around 500 of the popular pizza chain’s sit-down branches as a new effort to focus more on delivery and carryout, according to CEO Greg Creed.

From News5Cleveland.com:

On the earnings call, which was delivered Aug. 1, Creed said the company wants to “accelerate the transition” of Pizza Hut restaurants from sit-down, dine-in restaurants to storefronts that only offer delivery or carry out. It’s not clear which locations would close and when, but Creed noted that “lower volume” restaurants would be likely affected by the change.

It is not known how Pizza Hut is doing as a whole, including both sit-down and carryout only locations.

