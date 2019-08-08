Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Is It Creepy if I Dated My BFF’s Dad?

We all know that there are girl codes, guy codes and friend zones when it come to dating but is there a dating your homies daddy code?

A listener reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to say that her BFF’s father tried hitting on her and she thinks he is pretty fly so is it okay to get with him and should she tell her BFF?

Sounds awkward or nah? Well Sam Sylk had some smooth advice on what she should do, check it out below.